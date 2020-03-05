Koh Phangan suspends full-moon party

The full-moon party on Rin beach on Koh Phangan is suspended due to fears of the Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo by Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: The full-moon party has been cancelled until further notice to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Acting Koh Phangan district chief Somchai Somwong on Thursday announced the decision to call off the party on Rin beach as the gathering of tourists could pose the risk of a Covid-19 outbreak.

The full-moon party is scheduled on the full-moon night on Sunday. The event normally draws thousands of tourists to the beach on the resort island.

The party will be held again only after the situation returns to normal, the official said, adding the district had informed all tour agents and hoteliers about the suspension.

Surat Thani governor Wichwut Jinto agreed with the decision for the safety of tourists visiting the island, he added.