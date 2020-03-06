Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Motorcyclist ignores barrier, hit by train
Thailand
General

Motorcyclist ignores barrier, hit by train

published : 6 Mar 2020 at 15:42

writer: Online Reporters

Police inspect the crushed motorcycle jammed under the front of the freight train, after a 33-year-old salesman drove through a railway crossing barrier in Pattaya and hit and killed on Friday morning. (Screenshot from Pattaya News TV)
Police inspect the crushed motorcycle jammed under the front of the freight train, after a 33-year-old salesman drove through a railway crossing barrier in Pattaya and hit and killed on Friday morning. (Screenshot from Pattaya News TV)

CHON BURI: A car salesman on a motorcycle was killed when he drove through a railway crossing barrier and into the path of a freight train in Pattaya township on Friday morning.

Anucha Singthong, 33, ignored the lowered barriers at the crossing on a road near Muang Pattaya 7 School in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district about 10.30am, said Pol Maj Jirasak  Aebfaeng, investigation chief at Nong Prue police station.

His broken body fell to the ground beside the tracks. About  500 metres away, Laem Chabang-Mab Ta Phut freight train No 871 came to a stop with his crushed motorcycle jammed under the front of it. 

Witness Pongsri Pakdeeyut, 58, told police she stopped her motorcycle at the lowered barrier as the train approached the crossing.  

However, the man did not stop his bike. He instead rode around the barrier arm, even though the train driver sounded his horn. She also shouted loudly, trying to warn him of the approaching train, Ms Pongsri said.

The dead man was taken to Bang Lamung Hospital. Relatives were called to take his body for religious rites.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (7)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Quarantine confusion

Authorities say no to compulsory quarantine for travellers from six countries, but if you don’t voluntarily self-isolate and report health updates daily, you might be fined … or maybe not.

20:51
Business

Tourism slump hastens Windsor Suites renovation closure

The Windsor Suites Hotel in Bangkok will temporarily close its doors for renovation at the end of April, with its executives admitting the tourism downturn due to the coronavirus spread had accelerated the decision.

20:08
Video

Harry and Meghan begin farewell royal events

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan appeared together at an official engagement on Thursday for the first time since January's announcement that they would step away from their royal duties. | Reuters

19:15