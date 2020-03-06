Motorcyclist ignores barrier, hit by train

Police inspect the crushed motorcycle jammed under the front of the freight train, after a 33-year-old salesman drove through a railway crossing barrier in Pattaya and hit and killed on Friday morning. (Screenshot from Pattaya News TV)

CHON BURI: A car salesman on a motorcycle was killed when he drove through a railway crossing barrier and into the path of a freight train in Pattaya township on Friday morning.

Anucha Singthong, 33, ignored the lowered barriers at the crossing on a road near Muang Pattaya 7 School in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district about 10.30am, said Pol Maj Jirasak Aebfaeng, investigation chief at Nong Prue police station.

His broken body fell to the ground beside the tracks. About 500 metres away, Laem Chabang-Mab Ta Phut freight train No 871 came to a stop with his crushed motorcycle jammed under the front of it.

Witness Pongsri Pakdeeyut, 58, told police she stopped her motorcycle at the lowered barrier as the train approached the crossing.

However, the man did not stop his bike. He instead rode around the barrier arm, even though the train driver sounded his horn. She also shouted loudly, trying to warn him of the approaching train, Ms Pongsri said.

The dead man was taken to Bang Lamung Hospital. Relatives were called to take his body for religious rites.



