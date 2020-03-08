Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Hat Yai apartment hit by fire
Thailand
General

Hat Yai apartment hit by fire

published : 8 Mar 2020 at 13:38

writer: Assawin Pakkawan

A firefighter tries to put out a fire at an apartment in Hat Yai district of Songkhla on Sunday. (Photo by Assawain Pakkawan)
A firefighter tries to put out a fire at an apartment in Hat Yai district of Songkhla on Sunday. (Photo by Assawain Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: An apartment fire broke out in the Hat Yai municipal area on Sunday morning. There were no deaths or injuries.

According to local media reports, the fire broke out at about 11pm from Room No. 208 of Sipoo Apartment on Sipoowanart Road. The unoccupied apartment is on the second floor of the six-storey building with about 40 rooms.

Four fire engines and a crane were dispatched to the apartment in Hat Yai's business area. The fire was put out after about 30 minutes.

All the residents were evacuated to safety. 

Room No. 208, where the fire started, was badly damaged.

A power short circuit was initially suspected. 

The actual cause of the fire was being investigated and the damaged being assessed.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Wanted hit man dies from unspecified illness

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A notorious hit man high on the police 'most wanted' list died from an unspecified illness in a house at Ban Ton Ko in Ron Phibun district of this southern province on Sunday morning.

15:17
World

UK to deliver post-Brexit budget under virus cloud

LONDON: Britain unveils its first post-Brexit budget on Wednesday and analysts expect Prime Minister Boris Johnson to press ahead with major spending on infrastructure, despite the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

14:45
World

How one woman is taking on Vietnam's 'big coal'

HANOI: As a child, Nguy Thi Khanh used to lie in the grass in her Vietnamese village and watch toxic emissions from nearby coal plants float past like clouds.

13:45