Hat Yai apartment hit by fire

A firefighter tries to put out a fire at an apartment in Hat Yai district of Songkhla on Sunday. (Photo by Assawain Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: An apartment fire broke out in the Hat Yai municipal area on Sunday morning. There were no deaths or injuries.

According to local media reports, the fire broke out at about 11pm from Room No. 208 of Sipoo Apartment on Sipoowanart Road. The unoccupied apartment is on the second floor of the six-storey building with about 40 rooms.

Four fire engines and a crane were dispatched to the apartment in Hat Yai's business area. The fire was put out after about 30 minutes.

All the residents were evacuated to safety.

Room No. 208, where the fire started, was badly damaged.

A power short circuit was initially suspected.

The actual cause of the fire was being investigated and the damaged being assessed.