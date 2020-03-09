Qatar bans arrivals from Thailand, 13 other countries over virus fears
published : 9 Mar 2020 at 07:35
CAIRO: Qatar has temporarily barred travellers from 14 countries, including Thailand, from Monday as a precaution against the rapidly spreading coronavirus, the government announced on Sunday.
The ban covers China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand.
Qatar Airways had already suspended flights to and from Italy.
Qatar reported three more cases of the virus on Sunday, bringing the total there to 15.
- Keywords
- bans arrivals
- virus fears