Qatar bans arrivals from Thailand, 13 other countries over virus fears

Travellers from Thailand are not allowed to enter Qatar from Monday as part of the temporary measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

CAIRO: Qatar has temporarily barred travellers from 14 countries, including Thailand, from Monday as a precaution against the rapidly spreading coronavirus, the government announced on Sunday.

The ban covers China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand.

Qatar Airways had already suspended flights to and from Italy.

Qatar reported three more cases of the virus on Sunday, bringing the total there to 15.