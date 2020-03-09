Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Storms cause farmed fish die-off
Thailand
General

Storms cause farmed fish die-off

published : 9 Mar 2020 at 10:46

writer: Pattanapong Sripiachai

NAKHON PHANOM: Hundreds of tonnes of tilapia fish being raised in baskets have died in three districts following recent summer storms in the area, causing about 20 million baht damage, a senior official said.

Naree Phosa, chief fishery officer of Si Songkhram district, said tilapia fish, or pla nil, were being farmed in the Songkhram stream in Na wa, Si Songkhram and Tha Uthen districts. 

Rainfall from the storms earlier this month caused a sudden decrease of the water temperature in the stream, which lowered the oxygen content. An estimated 300 tonnes of fish died in the farmers' baskets. Total losses were estimated at 20 million baht.

Fishery officials were now advising the farmers how to stem the death rate.

As for the dead fish, they were being fermented to make pla ra, or being composted. The unusable leftovers had been buried to prevent them polluting the stream.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Thamanat denies aide involved in massive mask-hoarding

Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow admitted on Monday that his assistant had met a man who was said to be hoarding face masks, but he denied they discussed the mask trade.

12:13
World

Virus update

Coronavirus spreads to about half of world’s countries; deaths top 3,800, infections in Italy eclipse slowing rate in South Korea, markets plunge.

12:02
Thailand

Minor quake in Lampang

LAMPANG: An earthquake of 2.3 magnitude was recorded at 8.24am in Soem Ngam district of this northern province on Monday, the seismology office of the Thai Meteorological Department reported.

11:51