Thailand
General

Young child run over in Hat Yai

published : 9 Mar 2020 at 13:42

writer: Assawin Pakkawan

Onlookers gather at the spot where a young boy was run over and killed by a Jeep Cherokee, on Rattanawibun road in Hat Yai, Songkhla, on Monday morning. (Assawin Pakkawan)
SONGKHLA: A boy aged 2-and-a-half years died when he was run over by a Jeep in Hat Yai district on Monday morning, police said.

The accident occurred about 10.30am in Hat Yai Municipality.

Eyewitnesses told police the young child was running after his grandmother, who was walking to a shop. He darted out in front of a couple's Jeep Cherokee travelling along Rattanawibun road, near Chan Wiroj Community.

The car hit the boy, running over him and killing him instantly.

The accident left the driver, Siripong Chimprasert, 56,  and his wife in deep shock.

Chanthapat Premchukiat, 20, a Grab motorcyclist travelling behind the Jeep, said it happened so suddenly that Mr Siripong was unable to avoid hitting the child.

Pol Lt Col Somkiat Khamsuwan, a Hat Yai police investigator, said Mr Siripong and more witnesses would be further questioned before a decision was made on whether to prosecute.


