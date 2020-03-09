Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Airlines may face virus medical bills in new rules: CAA
Thailand
General

Airlines may face virus medical bills in new rules: CAA

published : 9 Mar 2020 at 14:38

writer: Bloomberg News

A health official checks the temperature of an incoming passenger during a health assessment at a checkpoint for people flying in from a list of countries and territories that include China, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, Iran and Italy, as a precautionary measure against the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok on Monday. (AFP photo)
A health official checks the temperature of an incoming passenger during a health assessment at a checkpoint for people flying in from a list of countries and territories that include China, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, Iran and Italy, as a precautionary measure against the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok on Monday. (AFP photo)

Thailand’s aviation regulator said airlines should ask passengers coming from high-risk territories for health certificates to establish they are free of the new coronavirus.

Travellers who can’t provide documentation should be prevented from boarding flights to the Asian nation, according to a Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand notice posted Monday. Carriers are liable for treatment costs if they fly in people who become sick with Covid-19, the notice said.

The new framework applies to six territories: China, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, Iran and Italy. Thailand has designated them danger zones for infection, as it steps up efforts against Covid-19 after so far restricting the number of confirmed cases to 50.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand, a government agency, wrote on Facebook on Monday that travellers coming from the six regions “will undergo 14 days quarantine,” adding more details will be announced shortly.

“We advise all travellers to consider carefully whether they still want to pursue their journey,” the authority wrote.

The Facebook post follows a series of confusing flip-flops on the matter, which left it unclear whether self-quarantine for those coming from the danger zones is mandatory or only strongly recommended.

A plunge in crude oil prices and escalating fears over the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak sparked a 7% plunge in Thai stocks Monday, the worst drop since 2014. The tourism-reliant economy is reeling from the virus as travellers -- especially from disease epicentre China -- stay away.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

183kg ganja seized on Mekong bank

NAKHON PHANOM: Border patrol police seized 183 kilogrammes of compressed marijuana in eight fertiliser sacks left on the bank of the Mekong river in Tha Uthen district late on Sunday night.

15:09
World

China signals progress in virus battle as Disney partially reopens

BEIJING: China closed several makeshift hospitals for coronavirus patients, some schools reopened and Disney resort staff went back to work Monday as normality slowly returns to the country after weeks battling the epidemic.

14:45
World

Twitter labels video retweeted by Trump as 'manipulated'

WASHINGTON: Twitter has used a new policy to identify misleading content for the first time on a post retweeted by US President Donald Trump that appeared to show Democratic Party rival Joe Biden endorsing his re-election.

14:45