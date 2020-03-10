Army mulling new quarantine venue

People line up outside a shop owned by the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) opposite Ramathibodi Hospital on Rama VI Road in Bangkok on Monday to buy face masks. The GPO on Tuesday stopped selling face masks to the public and supplies will be distributed to state-run hospitals nationwide. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The army is looking at using a military training camp in Phetchaburi's Kaeng Krachan district to quarantine Thai returnees from South Korea once other state-designated facilities reach maximum capacity, an army source said on Monday.

The source said several locations are being considered by the army, but they would have to wait for the Public Health Ministry to declare the venues suitable before making any decisions.

One of the venues being considered by the army is the special warfare training camp in Kaeng Krachan, as it is located far from local communities, the source added.

The source said that there are concerns that the location may not be appropriate as a quarantine facility as it has military-style, shared sleeping quarters with no partitions, but added that the army is "ready" to provide other venues which meet the Public Health Ministry's criteria.

A number of military facilities have been designated as quarantine venues -- namely the Sattahip naval base in Chon Buri and the air force's flight training school in Nakhon Pathom.

Dr Tanarak Plipat, deputy director-general of the Disease Control Department, said on Monday that Sattahip naval base has received 186 Thai returnees from South Korea for observation -- 88 men and 98 women.

He said 18 people -- pregnant women, young children and people with chronic illnesses -- were placed under special care. Eight were deemed high-risk returnees due to their travel history to Daegu and North Gyeongsang provinces, the centre of the outbreak in South Korea.

"All were examined. They are healthy and have no fever. The Public Health Ministry and the navy have set up a health centre and they will be routinely checked and their temperatures will be measured daily... Officials are taking care of them around the clock," Dr Tanarak said.

All returnees landed at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province. Forty-four people reached the naval base at 1.15am on Monday.

Travellers arriving from South Korea will be divided into three groups -- foreigners, returning Thai workers, and other Thais.

According to Dr Tanarak, those with a fever will be sent to hospitals, while Thai migrants who overstayed their South Korean working visas will be sent to a specific quarantine facility. Other arrivals, meanwhile, will be directed to local quarantine facilities supervised by provincial authorities.

The quarantine period was set at 14 days.

Meanwhile, Nakhon Ratchasima governor Wichian Chantaranothai said that two buildings at Surathampithak military camp used by the 2nd Army Region have been set aside as quarantine facilities for Thai workers from South Korea. Each building can accommodate up to 80 people, he said.

Public Health Ministry spokesman, Dr Rungruang Kitphati, said on Monday authorities were able to trace 80 Thai returnees from South Korea who "slipped through" a new screening process at Suvarnabhumi airport on Saturday.

He said five of them had been in Daegu and North Gyeongsang provinces. Provincial health committee members will decide whether they need to be quarantined at home or in government facilities.

If they do not cooperate, they will face jail terms and fines, Dr Rungruang said.