Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Thai patient flees Zimbabwe hospital Bbefore virus test
Thailand
General

Thai patient flees Zimbabwe hospital Bbefore virus test

published : 10 Mar 2020 at 06:42

writer: Bloomberg

A 26-year-old man from Thailand fled a hospital in Zimbabwe’s capital as medical staff were preparing to test him for coronavirus, a state-controlled news service said.

The patient had been referred to Harare’s main infectious diseases hospital by a private clinic, ZTN News, a streaming service owned by state-controlled Zimbabwe Newspapers, reported Monday, citing Harare City Health director Prosper Chonzi.

The patient fled the hospital with his father’s help immediately after going through incubation and while waiting to be tested. He was the fourth person sent to the hospital for coronavirus testing. Two other people tested negative, as did a deceased woman of Chinese origin who died before she reached the hospital.

“We have reported the case to the police and we are working hand in hand with them to try and locate the patient as soon as possible and bring them to the hospital for admission,” Chonzi told ZTN.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
Business

SET reeling from major equity sell-off

Thailand's stock market suffered the biggest equity sell-off in Asia-Pacific for the third time in less than a month, with total market capitalisation down 3.25 trillion baht year-to-date, as the coronavirus crisis and crashing oil prices delivered a double whammy.

07:00
Thailand

Thai patient flees Zimbabwe hospital Bbefore virus test

A 26-year-old man from Thailand fled a hospital in Zimbabwe’s capital as medical staff were preparing to test him for coronavirus, a state-controlled news service said.

06:42
Business

Finance Ministry scraps 'cash gift' plan

The Finance Ministry on Monday scrapped the proposed "cash gifts" for low-income earners to help cushion the impact of Covid-19.

06:20