Gas explosion at hotel injures employee

The ground floor lobby of a hotel in Samut Prakan's Bang Bo district covered with debris following an explosion on Monday night believed to have been caused by a gas leak. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: An employee was injured by an explosion, believed to be from a gas leak, at a hotel already shut down by the lack of Chinese tourists, late on Monday night, police said.

Pol Capt Paradorn Pengkot, a Bang Bo investigator, said the explosion occurred about 11pm at the hotel in Soi Navamin 4 of Moo 4 in Bang Bo district.

The hotel has been closed for two months, since the coronavirus outbreak led to a ban on Chinese group tours which supplied most of its guests.

While not in service, an arrangement had been made for employees to work on alternate shifts.

Two employees were in the lobby on the ground floor when the explosion occurred.

The ceiling and other objects fell down and a glass partition was shattered. Employee Wuthichai Suksaengchan, 34, sustained a wound to his left wrist. He was taken to Ruam Chai Pracharak Hospital.

Police were investigating the cause of the explosion. It was initially believed it was caused by a gas leak.



