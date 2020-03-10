Sun bear cub saved from forest fire

The sun bear cub found fleeing from a forest fire in a national park in Ratchaburi's Ban Kha district, and now in the care of a wildlife assistance centre. (Photo: Saichol Srinuanchan)

RATCHABURI: A sun bear cub has been saved from a forest fire in Chalerm Phrakiat Thai Prajan National Park in Ban Kha district, and is now in the care of a wildlife assistance centre.

Anurak Sakulpong, a veterinarian at the 3rd Wildlife Assistance Centre, said the cub is female, about four months old. It has a suppurating wound, about 2 centimetres wide and 1cm deep, on its right front leg.

The young animal was found by an assistant village chief near the Huay Makrut reservoir near Ban Phu Hin in tambon Ban Bung, Ban Kha district. It was believed to have fled from the forest fire in Chalerm Phrakiat Thai Prajan National Park.

The local leader informed Ban Kha district officials. The animal was subsequently delivered to the wildlife centre.

The fire has been burning in the national park for three days. About 2,000 rai of forest has been destroyed. Smoke from the blaze covers much of Ban Kha district.



