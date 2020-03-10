NHRC urges setup of central body to deal with virus

Staff of MyHome Development Co Ltd, a real estate development, hand out face masks to people near Tha Sala Hospital in Nakhon Si Thammarat province on Tuesday (Photo by Nujaree Rakrun)

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a statement calling for the government to set up a national emergency organisation to handle the Covid-19 situation.

In the statement, dated Tuesday, the NHRC said that the organisation should be fully empowered to prevent and control the outbreak. The goal is to avoid confusing the public who may receive information from different government agencies.

With that organisation in full operation, it "should clearly reveal the situation of the epedemic and introduce measures for surveillance, prevention and suppression of the outbreak in a precise and coherent manner with full legal enforcement power to strengthen public confidence. The mechanism also should prepare a response plan in case of a pandemic," it said.

"Misinformation and disinformation must be timely corrected to prevent a panic," it added.

Regarding the availability and supply of essential protective equipment, the priority should be given to those who are considered high risks such as medical and public health personnel.

"Other people should have easy access to masks, alcohol and hand sanitisers at fair prices. In this regard, the government should use information technologies to help distribute limited resources efficiently, thoroughly and fairly in accordance with the principle of good governance," said the NHRC.

Special measures should target low-income earners, those living in rural and remote areas, as well as the handicapped, the elderly and prisoners, to ensure they have access to necessary health protection equipment, health care, surveillance and timely treatment, it said.

As for people in general, the statement said they should think carefully before sharing the information they receive to avoid spreading misinformation causing fear and misunderstanding.