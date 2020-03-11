Banyin's wife denies murder link

Waraphon Tangpakorn, wife of former deputy commerce minister Pol Lt Col Banyin Tangpakorn, visits her husband at the Crime Suppression Division HQ in Bangkok on Feb 24. (Photo by Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The wife of ex-deputy commerce minister Banyin Tangpakorn on Tuesday denied any link to the murder of a senior judge's brother that was allegedly masterminded by her husband.

Waraphon Tangpakorn was called in by the Crime Suppression Division after the burnt remains of Wirachai Sakuntaprasoet were found on land she owned in Nakhon Sawan's Muang district.

Ms Waraphon is also accused of ordering her maid to buy SIM cards later used by her husband and five other suspects.

Police believe Wirachai was killed while being driven to Nakhon Sawan by the gang, after they kidnapped him outside Bangkok South Criminal Court on Feb 4.

Investigators said one suspect confessed that the body of the 70-year-old victim was disposed of in Khao Bai Mai.

Ms Waraphon said on Tuesday she had "prepared SIM card and land ownership documents to clarify all doubts". She said that although the land belonged to her, she knew nothing about the body or about the SIM cards and was at home when the crime occurred. She was released without charge.

Pol Lt Col Banyin and his alleged accomplices have been charged with six crimes, including premeditated murder, illegal assembly, abduction and threatening a state official.

The suspects allegedly tried to force Criminal Court judge Phanida Sakuntaprasoet to drop an indictment against Pol Lt Col Banyin in a share transfer case.

Pol Lt Col Banyin is also charged with falsifying documents to transfer 300 million baht of shares belonging to his friend Chuwong Sae Tang, a billionaire building contractor who was murdered in 2015.