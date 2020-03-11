Hooded gunman murders businessman
published : 11 Mar 2020 at 10:24
writer: Methee Muangkaew
TRANG: A businessman was killed by a gunman at his house in Wang Wisit district of this southern province on Tuesday night.
Pol Capt Sukij Songthep, a Khao Wisit police duty officer, said the attack occurred about 9.35pm. The house is in Moo 10 of tambon Khao Wiset.
A hooded gunman in a white shirt broke into the house and opened fire at Suchart Kongpeng, 32, with a shotgun, killing him. The murder was witnessed by four other people also in the house - his wife, their 12-year-old son and two other children.
Police suspect a business conflict was the motive. Suchart was a trader of rubber wood and oil palms.
The investigation was continuing
- Keywords
- business conflict
- hooded gunman
- murder