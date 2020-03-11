Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Hooded gunman murders businessman
Thailand
General

Hooded gunman murders businessman

published : 11 Mar 2020 at 10:24

writer: Methee Muangkaew

Police examine the living room of the house in Trang's Wang Wiset district where businessman Suchart Kongpeng was murdered by a hooded gunman, in front of his family, on Tuesday night. (Photo: Methee Muangkaew)
Police examine the living room of the house in Trang's Wang Wiset district where businessman Suchart Kongpeng was murdered by a hooded gunman, in front of his family, on Tuesday night. (Photo: Methee Muangkaew)

TRANG: A businessman was killed by a gunman at his house in Wang Wisit district of this southern province on Tuesday night.

Pol Capt Sukij Songthep, a Khao Wisit police duty officer, said the attack occurred about 9.35pm. The house is in Moo 10 of tambon Khao Wiset. 

A hooded gunman in a white shirt broke into the house and opened fire at Suchart Kongpeng, 32, with a shotgun, killing him. The murder was witnessed by four other people also in the house - his wife, their 12-year-old son and two other children.

Police suspect a business conflict was the motive. Suchart was a trader of rubber wood and oil palms.

The investigation was continuing

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Man found dead in burned-out pickup

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The charred body of a man was found inside a burned-out pickup truck beside a cassava plantation in Muang district on Tuesday.

11:04
World

Virus deaths soar in Italy, New York deploys national guard

ROME: Italy recorded its deadliest day of the coronavirus crisis despite locking down the entire country, as New York deployed the National Guard to contain a disease that has sown worldwide fear.

10:35
Thailand

Hooded gunman murders businessman

TRANG: A businessman was killed by a gunman at his house in Wang Wisit district of this southern province on Tuesday night.

10:24