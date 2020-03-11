Man found dead in burned-out pickup

A police officer examines the burned-out pickup in which the charred body of a man was found, at a cassava plantation in Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Tuesday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The charred body of a man was found inside a burned-out pickup truck beside a cassava plantation in Muang district on Tuesday.

Local residents found the gutted Toyota Vigo behind the tambon Suranaree municipality office.

They told police from Pho Klang station in Muang district they went to investigate a fire in a grassy field, and found the burned out pickup and corpse nearby. They believed the fire had spread from the vehicle to the field.

The body was later identified as Flt Lt Kittisak Tamdeekin, 47, of air force Wing 1 in Nakhon Ratchasima.

A charcoal stove was found on the floor below the left front seat. Police said it appeared he suffocated himself with the smoke, before the vehicle caught fire.

The pickup was registered to Kittisak's father, Sopa Tamdeekin.

Kittisak's wife told police her husband was promoted to the rank of flight lieutenant in November but sufferred from stress and had been taking anti-depressant medication.

Police were investigating, to establish the actual cause of death.



