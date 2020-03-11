Section
Thailand cancels visa on arrival for 18 countries, visa exemptions for 3
Thailand
General

published : 11 Mar 2020 at 15:21

writer: Reuters

A health official checks the temperature of an incoming passenger during a health assessment at a checkpoint at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok on Monday. (AFP photo)
Thailand on Wednesday cancelled the grant of visa on arrival for 18 countries and visa exemption for three others to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the country's interior minister said.

Previously, nationals of 18 countries or territories could use their passports or travel documents to apply for Visa on Arrival (VoA) at Thai immigration checkpoints.

The 18 places include Bulgaria, Bhutan, China (including Taiwan), Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Malta, Mexico, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Vanuatu.

Visa exemption will be cancelled for South Korea, Italy and Hong Kong, the minister said. 

