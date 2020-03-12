11 more local coronavirus cases

Commuters wear face masks while waiting for a boat to cross the Chao Phraya River at Wang Lang pier on Saturday. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Thailand has 11 more patients infected with the coronavirus, the Public Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said the new patients were found infected in a cluster for the first time since Covid-19 hit the country.

The latest report brought the total of the local patients to 70, it added.

Thirty-four people have been discharged with 24 still in hospital, one of them in serious condition at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute.