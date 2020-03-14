Two Cambodian migrants killed in van accident

Workers were bound for Chanthaburi where they planned to cross border

A passenger van rests in a swamp in Nikhom Phatthana district of Rayong, following an accident in which two Cambodian women died. (Screenshot from video clip posted by @ThaiRescueNews2 Facebook page)

RAYONG: Two Cambodian migrant workers were killed and five others, including the driver, were hurt when a passenger van skidded off a road and plunged into a swamp in Nikhom Phatthana district on Saturday.

The accident occurred on Road No 36 from Chon Buri to Rayong in tambon Makhamkhu, said Pol Capt Damchaluay Samkhanying, deputy investigation chief at the Nikhom Phatthana police station, who was alerted on Saturday morning.

A white passenger van with Bangkok licence plates was found in a roadside swamp when police and rescue workers arrived at the scene. People inside were crying for help.

Police found two female passengers dead inside the wreckage. Three men and two women were injured.

Driver Nawin Phonkhongnok, 40, who was among the injured, told police that the van, operating on the Pattaya-Ban Laem route, was carrying six Cambodian workers from Pattaya to the Ban Laem checkpoint in Chanthaburi, where they were planning to cross the border to their home country.

The stretch of road where the accident occurred was steep and under construction. The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing the van to skid off the road, where it overturned and came to a halt in the swamp.

Police plan to question the driver further after he recovers from his injuries. They are also checking with the van operator to determine if it had the proper permits and insurance.

Video taken at the accident scene shows the damaged passenger van in a swamp after skidding off the road in Nikhom Phatthana district of Rayong. (@ThaiRescueNews2 Facebook page)