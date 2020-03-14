Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Local forex firm disinfecting banknotes
Thailand
General

Local forex firm disinfecting banknotes

15-branch Super Rich Currency Exchange says staff and customer protection the priority

published : 14 Mar 2020 at 17:57

writer: Reuters

A man sprays disinfectant inside one of the 15 branches of Super Rich Currency Exchange Co in Bangkok on Friday. (Reuters Photo)
A man sprays disinfectant inside one of the 15 branches of Super Rich Currency Exchange Co in Bangkok on Friday. (Reuters Photo)

A local foreign-exchange firm is disinfecting the banknotes it collects from its branches as a safety precaution for its workers and customers because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Super Rich Currency Exchange Co has 15 branches at popular tourist areas in Bangkok.

“We have to ensure the safety for the staff, too. We have solutions to clean and protect our staff,” said chief executive Piya Tantivachyanon told Reuters.

“We will send the banknotes upstairs to steam with disinfectant and then seal them in plastic bags.”

Workers spray banknotes with disinfectant before sealing them in the plastic bags to be sent to other branches.

Other workers in protective suits were also seen spraying disinfectant at the Super Rich branch.

The head of the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases in Germany has said that handling banknotes does not pose a particular risk of contracting coronavirus.

But World Health Organization officials have advised people to wash their hands after handling banknotes.

The measures taken by Super Rich have been welcomed by its customers.

“I think that all banks and financial institutions or money exchangers should take whatever preventive action they can to minimise the risk for their customers so I think it’s a good idea,” customer Simon Morris said.

Last month, China ordered the disinfection of banknotes to contain the virus outbreak.

“It maybe could help kill germs by just 80% or 90%, but we still have to do it. It’s the best measure we have right now,” Piya said.

Bank of Ayudhya on Friday said it would temporarily suspend currency exchange service at its branches and booths until the virus situation improves.

Bank employees working at foreign-exchange booths were instructed to self-quarantine at home for 14 days.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
World

Spanish lockdown latest drastic step: Virus update

Countries around the world are stepping up efforts to close borders, impose strict entry and quarantine requirements and restrict large gatherings in efforts to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

21:18
Sports

Premier League 'may not finish', says FA chief

LONDON: Football Association chairman Greg Clarke has reportedly told the Premier League he does not believe the domestic football season will be completed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

19:45
Business

Isetan to exit Thailand after 28 years

The Japanese retailer Isetan will pull out of Thailand after 28 years after the rental contract for its Bangkok department store ends in August.

19:39