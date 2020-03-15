Section
Buri Ram villages hit by storm
Thailand
General

Buri Ram villages hit by storm

published : 15 Mar 2020 at 12:29

writer: Surachai Piragsa

BURI RAM: Four villages in tambon Porn Samran in Khu Muang district of this northeastern province were ravaged by a thunderstorm on Saturday afternoon.

More than 20 structures, including villagers' houses and school buildings, were damaged at Sa Bua, Non Ya Nang, Phak Kat Ya and Non Muang villages. Almost the entire roof of the dining hall of Sa Bua School was swept off by the storm, leaving debris all over the school and nearby areas.

Nobody was hurt as the school was closed for the summer holidays.

Officials from the Porn Samran tambon administration organisation on Sunday morning examined the damage in order to make a report for the district and provincial authorities.

Viroj Samutiram, the headman of Sa Bua village, said several other villages nearby were also believed to have been hit by the storm but the extent of damage was not known.


