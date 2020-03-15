Section
Thailand reports 32 new coronavirus cases in biggest single-day rise
Thailand reports 32 new coronavirus cases in biggest single-day rise

published : 15 Mar 2020 at 13:30

updated: 15 Mar 2020 at 16:08

writer: Reuters

This handout photo from the Royal Thai Government taken and released on March 12, 2020 Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha (centre) poses with nurses while visiting Rajavithi Hospital and inspect patients undergoing treatment from the Covid-19 coronavirus in Bangkok. (AFP Photo / Royal Thai Government)
Thailand reported 32 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday in the largest daily jump in infections since the outbreak began, bringing its total tally to 114, health officials said.

The new patients include 17 people infected at pubs and boxing stadiums, persons who were in contact with foreigners, and those who returned from overseas, Sukhum Kanchanapimai, the health ministry's permanent secretary, told a news conference.

There are 51 others waiting for test results, Dr Sukhum said.

The health ministry will on Monday propose to a virus meeting chaired by the prime minister that the number of people entering Thailand be reduced, to close entertainment places with high risk of transmission, and to cancel activities that involve large gatherings of people, Dr Sukhum said.

The ministry will also disclose the locations where patients have been found, he added.

On March 11, the government said it would temporarily suspend issuing visas on arrival to visitors from 19 countries and territories, including China, to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

One person has died of the virus in Thailand. Thirty-seven people have recovered and been discharged from hospital.

