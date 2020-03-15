77 Thai students back from Italy quarantined at naval base

Thai students are transported to a Royal Thai Navy facility in Sattahip district of Chon Buri on Sunday for a 14-day quarantine after they arrived at U-tapao airport from Rome. (Royal Thai Navy photo)

CHON BURI: Seventy-seven Thai students have been put in quarantine at a navy reception centre in Sattahip district after returning in a flight from coronavirus-hit Italy on Sunday morning.

A total of 83 students arrived at U-tapao airport in Sattahip on Flight TG-945 from Rome at 6.15am. They had been studying in Italy on a scholarship from the American Field Service (AFS).

They were met on arrival by Adm Luechai Ruddit, the navy chief, and Dr Suthep Phetmak, an inspector-general of the Public Health Ministry.

They were then taken by bus to the reception centre, where they underwent a screening process and had all their belongings sterilised. They were then separated by gender and placed in quarantine.

After a preliminary physical examilation, six were sent to the Sirikit Hospital of the navy's Medical Department for further observation, leaving 77 at the naval reception centre.

The navy received an urgent assignment on Saturday to pick up the 83 students at U-tapao airport.