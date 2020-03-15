Summer storm lashes Korat villages

Houses in Khong district of Nakhon Ratchasima were damaged by a storm on Saturday night. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Many villages in tambon Nong Ma Nao in Khong district of this northeastern province were hit by a summer storm late on Saturday night.

Numerous houses were damaged by the storm that started at about 11pm, while some structures were totally demolished.

The roofing sheets of a barn were blown into the sky, leaving the paddy soaked with rainwater.

The storm also brought down many trees which fell on power transmission lines belonging to the Provincial Electricity Authority. Many villages were without electricity for more than five hours.

An official warning has been issued for people to strengthen their houses as a precaution against further storms -- which are expected imminently.



