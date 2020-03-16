Mosque visitors hard to track

Health authorities have only managed to track down 54 out of the 132 Thais who attended an event in Malaysia that has been linked to scores of Covid-19 cases across Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei.

None of those contacted has tested positive for the virus though some have been referred to hospital for treatment, authorities say.

Officials in Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat said they have been in touch with 54 people who attended gatherings at Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur between Feb 27 and March 2. Out of the 54 people tracked by health authorities to date, 30 are residents of Pattani, 16 are from Narathiwat, while the rest are from Yala.

Pattani governor Kraisorn Visitwongse said health officials have screened 15 out of 30 attendees and cleared 13. Two people were referred to a hospital for further treatment, although Mr Kraisorn said they did not test positive for Covid-19.

In Yala, local authorities have managed to locate eight attendees and ordered them to undergo screening for Covid-19.

Meanwhile in Narathiwat, where most of the 132 attendants are from, public health officials have managed to contact 16 people, said the head of Narathiwat Provincial Public Health Office, Viseth Sirinthornsophon, yesterday.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Kuala Lumpur has also contacted scores of Thais in Malaysia who attended the event at Sri Petaling Mosque.

Most of them are migrant workers who are working in Thai restaurants in Malaysia, according to the embassy.

The embassy has instructed them to undergo a Covid-19 test right away, which are provided free-of-charge by Malaysian health authorities.

Health authorities in Brunei and Singapore are also tracking attendees of the event, which has been linked to at least 77 infection cases in Malaysia alone, according to a report carried by Malaysia's The Star.

At least two Singaporeans and 11 Bruneians who attended the event at Sri Petaling Mosque have also tested positive for Covid-19.