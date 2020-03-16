No need to stockpile foods, say suppliers

People flock into the Makro store in Bang Bon district, Bangkok, on Sunday to build up their stocks of consumer products. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

People need not build up their stocks of food and consumer products amid the new coronavirus crisis because Thailand is a major producer of these goods, according to the Federation of Thai Industries.

FTI chairman Supant Mongkolsuthree on Monday assured the public that since Thailand is one of the world's major producers of food and consumer goods, supplies would not run short despite the Covid-19 crisis.

"Thai producers have enough capacity to meet domestic demand. Panic-buying of foods is unnecessary, unlike in other countries that do not produce them," he said.

Thailand is a major producer of daily necessities such as rice, instant noodles, canned fish, tissue paper and drinking water and will not run out of such items, Mr Supant said.

"Thai people need not be concerned. I have talked with large manufacturers in the sector. There is not any problem at all. Shortages of consumer goods are temporary because people bought them out of panic," he said.

If people become scared, they buy more than they need instead of watching their spending during a time of economic problems, Mr Supant said.

He said he would bring representatives of consumer product manufacturers to explain their ability to meet demand to the press on Wednesday.

Visit Limlurcha, head of FTI's food industry division, said local food manufacturers were using only 60% of their production capacities and could easily increase output if necessary.