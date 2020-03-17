Section
Thais test positive for Covid-19 after KL event
Thailand
General

Thais test positive for Covid-19 after KL event

published : 17 Mar 2020 at 05:09

writer: Post Reporters

Medical staff in protective gear take swab samples from people seeking Covid-19 virus tests at a ‘drive-through’ service offered by Ramkhamhaeng Hospital in Bangkok. The test results are known within 5-8 hours.
Medical staff in protective gear take swab samples from people seeking Covid-19 virus tests at a ‘drive-through’ service offered by Ramkhamhaeng Hospital in Bangkok. The test results are known within 5-8 hours.

Two out of the 132 Thais who attended a religious event in Malaysia that has been linked to a series of coronavirus infections have tested positive for Covid-19.

The latest infections were announced by the Public Health Ministry’s Division for Communicable Diseases, Sophon Iamsirithawon, who said both patients are currently under the care of doctors, but stopped short of saying whether the patients are from Narathiwat, Yala or Pattani.

The disease hasn’t spread to others, he said.

The Office of the Chularatchamontri has demanded a list of all 132 Thai participants, after scores of people who attended the “Qudamak Ulama Malaysia” event — held at Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur between Feb 27-Mar 2 — tested positive for Covid-19.

The Chularatchamontri Office has told provincial Islamic committees across the country to ask all Thai participants to report to health authorities immediately.

Pattani governor Kraison Wisitwong said on Monday local health authorities have tested 19 out of 30 event participants who reside in the province. He urged the rest to check in with authorities and get tested as a precaution.

“Seven people have a fever, so we suspect they may have been infected,” he said. “That said, more thorough laboratory testing is required to confirm their Covid-19 status.”

Health officials are inspecting locations visited by the group’s members since their return, and those who came into close contact with them are urged to observe self-quarantine for 14 days.

Thirteen Yala residents reportedly attended the event, but Yala governor Chaiyasit Phanitphong said on Monday that only nine people actually went to the Kuala Lumpur event.

They have been tested and “we’ve found no signs of infections,” he said.

