Judges allowed to wear face masks in court
Thailand
General

Judges allowed to wear face masks in court

published : 17 Mar 2020 at 09:57

writer: Online Reporters

Supreme Court president Salaiket Wattanapan. (File photo)
Supreme Court president Salaiket Wattanapan. (File photo)

The Judicial Commission has approved a request by judges of lower courts to wear protective face masks while presiding over a case, to guard against catching Covid-19 from people in the courtroom, Supreme Court president Salaiket Wattanapan said on Monday.

The commission met on Monday to consider the proposal by judges of the courts of first instance throughout the country.

The judges said that courts of first instance are where plaintiffs, defendants, detainees, witnesses and spectators are allowed in courtrooms. These people include Thais and foreigners who may have come from countries declared at-risk for coronavirus.

The Judicial Commission passed a resolution allowing judges of courts of first instance to wear a face mask while sitting on the bench in a courtroom, Mr Salaiket said.

Mr Salaiket said the commission also approved in principle a draft regulation of the Judicial Commission on the promotion and rehabilitation of the physical and mental health of the judiciary.

Under the draft, all judicial officials aged 35 and over would be required to have a physical and mental  examination once every five years. Details would be discussed in the next meeting of the commission, he said.


