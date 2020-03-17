Strict virus screening for entry to Criminal Court

Strict health screening is now in force for entry to the Criminal Court on Ratchadapisek road in Bangkok to help stem the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Chanudom Pitirerk, secretary of the Criminal Court, said visitors can now enter the Criminal Court only through the main gate in front of the court building because of the shortage of screening equipment. Before, they could enter though four gates.

At the main gate, visitors now pass through a thermoscanner and a metal detector. Those with a body temperature not exceeding 37.5°C will be given a round, green sticker to place their shirt or jacket.

Signs in front of the court building instruct all visitors, whether seeing officials or attending court hearings, to wear a face mask. Those who recently returned from countries declared at-risk for Covid-19 are required to inform security guards, court receptionists in blue shirts or public relations officials.

On March 3, security guards at the main gate were given two hand-held thermoscanners for trial use.

Another thermoscan was assigned to an area in front of a cell for detaining suspects on the first floor. Face masks were also distributed to all court personnel.