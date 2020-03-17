Section
Myanmar: Don't return home for Songkran
Thailand
General

published : 17 Mar 2020 at 12:47

writer: Penchan Charoensuthipan

Migrant workers wait for their registration in Pathum Thani province. (Bangkok Post file photo)
Myanmar has asked the Thai government to pass on the message that its people working here should not to return home for Songkran next month.

Suchart Pornchaiwisetkul, director-general of the Employment Department, said on Tuesday the Myanmar government also asked Thai authorities to inform migrant workers that the Songkran celebrations had been suspended this year.

The Myanmar advisory warned that workers who returned home during Songkran would have to follow disease control instructions when they return to work in Thailand afterwards. This would include quarantine. 

"The Employment Department talked with Myanmar representatives led by counsellor Maw Bala and labour attaches Myo Myint Naing and Ye Yan Aung. Both sides agreed to announce the cancellation of returning to the homeland and activities during the period," Mr Suchart said.

He also said Thailand would not waive re-entry fees for migrant workers from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar who return to their homes for the Songkran festival this year.

