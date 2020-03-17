Smog eases in North, still toxic in 2 areas

A truck sprays water to reduce dust levels ion the air in Chiang Kham district of Phayao on Monday. (Photo: Saiarun Pinaduang)

The smog has receded in most areas in the North, but there were still red alerts for toxic dust levels at two air-quality monitoring stations, in Chiang Rai and Mae Hong Son provinces.

The Pollution Control Department reported on Tuesday that the level of particulate matter 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter at 27 air-quality monitoring stations in the North ranged between 31 and 127 microgrammes per cubic metre of air, the government's safety standard being 50mcg, with air quality rated between good and leveling start to affect people’s health.

There were red alerts at two stations - at tambon Wiang Phang Kham in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai, with 127mcg, and tambon Jong Kham in Muang district of Mae Hong Son, with 114mcg.

Unhealthy levels of dust were reported at 11 stations -- in tambon Wiang of Muang district in Chiang Rai; tambon Ban Tom of Muang district in Phayao; tambon Nai Wiang of Muang district and tambon Huay Kong of Chalerm Prakiart district in Nan; tambon Mae Pa in Mae Sot district of Tak, tambon Chang Kherng in Mae Chaem district, tambon Suthep in Muang, tambon Pratu Thapae in Muang district, tambon Muang Kong in Chiang Dao and tambon Chang Phuek in Muang district and tambon Sri Phum in Muang district of Chiang Mai.

Rain falling over the North, coupled with Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha's order three days ago that all agencies help combat forest fires, had led to the smog that had been blanketing the region significantly receding, PCD chief Pralong Damrongthai said.