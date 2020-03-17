Section
Bombs explode in front of SBPAC in Yala, many injuries
published : 17 Mar 2020 at 13:12

writer: Online Reporters

The scene outside the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre in Muang district of Yala province after two bombs, one concealed in a pickup, exploded there on Tuesday morning. Several people were injured - including police and reporters. (Photo supplied)
The scene outside the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre in Muang district of Yala province after two bombs, one concealed in a pickup, exploded there on Tuesday morning. Several people were injured - including police and reporters. (Photo supplied)

YALA: Two bombs, one hidden in a car, exploded in front of the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre in Muang district of Yala on Tuesday morning, injuring many people.

The first bomb went off about 10.30am in front of the SBPAC. Shortly after, a bomb concealed in a white pickup truck parked near the SPBAC name board at the entry also exploded.

The number of people injured was not clear. Siamrath Online reported that five police and three local reporters were wounded. Thai PBS reported that 18 people were hurt - police, soldiers, media members and local people.   

The attack occurred while RrAdm Somkiart Pholprayoon, secretary-general of the SBPAC,  was meeting with governors and health officials to discuss the coronavirus situation in five southern provinces.

Bomb debris in front of the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre. (Photo supplied)

