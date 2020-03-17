Section
196kg ganja seized in Mukdahan
published : 17 Mar 2020 at 15:54

writer: Churoj Triprapakorn

Plastic bags containing 196 kilogrammes of dried marijuana are left on the Mekong river's bank in Wan Yai district of Mukdahan on Tuesday. (Photo: Churoj Triprapakorn)
MUKDAHAN: Local officials seized about 196 kilogrammes of compressed marijuana from the Mekong river bank in Wan Yai district on Tuesday morning.

Residents in tambon Pong Kham reported to the kamnan and Wan Yai district chief Pitinat Nithisthani after seeing seven black plastic bags on the bank of the Mekong river near Ban Song Khon.

The district chief, accompanied by Wan Yai police chief Pol Col Panakot Hansa, and other district officials went to the spot to investigate.

They found in the bags bars of dried marijuana, weighing altogether about 196kg, with a street value of about 400,000 baht.

The drug was believed to have been smuggled across the Mekong during the night and left on the river bank to be picked up by couriers.

The marijuana was brought to Wan Yai police station for further legal proceedings.


