China, US offer to help procure equipment

People sit down to eat at the food court in the Sindhorn Building on Withayu Road in the capital, where one seat is arranged per table to create social distancing in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

China and the United States have offered to help Thailand procure medical supplies and equipment for patients infected with the new coronavirus, Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said on Tuesday.

He said both countries have reached out and volunteered to help Thailand obtain medicines and necessary supplies at reasonable prices to boost its efforts to control the spread of Covid-19.

Concerns are growing about possible shortages of vital medical equipment and supplies as infections continue to rise. The government is still struggling with a severe shortage of face masks, prices for which have surged since the start of the outbreak.

Mr Don said one of the pressing issues for the Foreign Ministry is to explain the current situation to other countries whose people may be affected by measures taken by Thai authorities.

Another is to look after Thais living overseas who may require help, such as those in Italy, he said, adding that a few have asked to be brought home and the Thai embassy is monitoring the situation.

He said the foreign affairs subcommittee under the Covid-19 administration centre will meet tomorrow to discuss developments and arrangements necessary for Thai communities abroad.

Mr Don chairs the sub-committee which comprises officials from various ministries.

When asked about public calls for a "lockdown" as seen in several European countries, Mr Don said several factors must be considered and noted that not every country has closed its borders.

He said while a lockdown can effectively contain the spread of the virus, several countries have restricted movement and used quarantining to slow the outbreak. South Korea has not opted for a lockdown and transmission appears to be slowing.

Meanwhile, the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) has updated its stock of drugs used to treat patients infected with the new coronavirus.

According to the GPO, the agency has 40,000 tablets of broad-spectrum antiviral Favipiravir, which can treat up to 700 patients. It also has Remdesivir donated by China but did not specify how much.

Moreover, the GPO said its current stocks of anti-retroviral Lopinavir/Ritonavir, anti-viral influenza Oseltamivir, and antimalarial Chloroquine Phosphate can treat up to 200,000 patients. All three are manufactured by the GPO.

According to the GPO, use of these drugs is determined by doctors and varies based on the patients' symptoms.