BMA launches BTS shuttle bus service

A B1 BTS shuttle bus arrives on the first day of service. Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on Tuesday launched the first of three pilot BTS shuttle bus services, with seven more in the pipeline should these prove a success.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang presided over the opening of the first route under the "BMA Feeder" project -- a 26.5-kilometre link between the New Southern Bus Terminal and the BTS Bang Wa station.

The second route, a 17.5km link between the Kheha Rom Klao and the Airport Rail Link, is scheduled to start operating next Tuesday, while the third 11.7km route between Bangkok City Hall 2 and BTS Sanam Pao is due to begin the week after on March 31.

The service on these first three routes will be free of charge for the first six months in a bid to gauge the opinion of commuters, which will be taken into consideration when the BMA decides to roll out the other seven routes.

Commuters can download a smartphone application called Viabus to check the location of shuttle buses near them in real time.

The ride on the first route, codenamed B1, for instance, takes roughly 20 to 30 minutes with a bus leaving every 15 minutes during rush hour and every 30 minutes during off-peak periods.

Among the seven other routes planned to be introduced next are a link between Siam Square and Sanam Luang and another connecting Thong Lor and Ekamai.