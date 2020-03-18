Riva Express ready to start river service

The air-conditioned 'Riva Express' boats are readied for today's official launch. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Chao Phraya Express Boat launches the "Riva Express" on Wednesday, a premium, air-conditioned service it claims will improve journeys along the city's main water artery.

The route will be run by four catamaran boats imported from Australia. Each can accommodate 200 passengers.

In addition to air-conditioning, the boats feature smart electronic signboards that provide a map that updates in real-time as the boat travels along the river.

According to the operator, the vessels are also more environmentally friendly, with the structure of each catamaran designed to generate minimal waves which will help reduce erosion occurring on adjacent river banks.

Starting from Wednesday, the boat will travel 15km making eight stops at Bang Pho Pier, Kiakkai Pier, Thewes Pier, Phran Nok Pier, Rachini Pier, Ratchawong Pier, Iconsiam Pier and Sathon Pier.

The boats will take 30 minutes to complete the run as opposed to the hour the regular service, also run by Chao Phraya Express Boat, takes.

A one-way trip from beginning to end will cost 50 baht.

Chao Phraya Express Boat hopes the service can become a key hub for linking up with other mass transport systems such as buses, the skytrain and subways that are close to the eight piers.

Deputy Transport Minister Atirat Ratanasate will officiate at the grand opening of the service.