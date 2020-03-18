Insurgents killed in firefight

A security unit in an inflatable boat patrols the reservoir of Pattani dam in Yala's Muang district during an operation against insurgents. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

YALA: Three insurgents were killed in a firefight with a government force near Pattani dam in tambon Tase of Muang district on Tuesday, the spokesman for Region 4 Internal Security Operations Command said on Wednesday.

Pol Col Pramote Prom-in said the clash occurred about 5pm on Tuesday - the sixth day of an operation to pressure southern insurgents to surrender.

The operation began on March 12 after a clash in which four members of a government force were injured.

Two of the men killed in Tuesday's operation had been identified as members of the insurgent group that attacked a security checkpoint in tambon Lamphaya in Yala's Muang district on Nov 6, 2019.

Fifteen people were killed and another five injured in the attack.

Pol Col Pramote said the operation was continuing, putting pressure other insurgents to surrender.



