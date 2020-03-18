Storm damages houses, cuts power

One of the houses in Ban Krok Hua Chang in Prachin Buri's Kabin Buri district that lost its roof when a violent storm hit the village on Tuesday night. (Photo: Manit Sanubboon)

PRACHIN BURI: About 10 houses were damaged and the power supply cut off when a summer storm lashed a village in Kabin Buri district on Tuesday night.

The violent rainstorm that lashed Ban Krok Hua Chang in tambon Khao Mai Kaew lasted only a few minutes, but caused chaos.

Amporn Thaenghom, 65, said she was alone in her house at the time. First, the rain came, then a gale that immediately swept away much of her corrugated iron roof. Her home was badly damaged.

Two power poles iin the village fell under the onslaught of wind and pounding rain, causing a blackout.

Somjit Uhen, the village chief, said about 10 houses were damaged. Fortunately, nobody was hurt, she said.



