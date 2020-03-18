Narathiwat temporary border checkpoints closed

The Sungai Kolok customs checkpoint in Narathiwat on Wednesday. (Photo: Waedao Harai)

NARATHIWAT: Fourth Army commander Lt Gen Pornsak Poonsawat has ordered all 13 temporary border checkpoints with Malaysia closed from March 18-31.

The border closure is a response to Malaysia's lockdown of the country during the same period. During the lockdown, only Malaysian nationals are allowed to enter the country, in a bid to combat the spread of Covid-19.

After Malaysia announced the lockdown, Lt Gen Pornsak, who is also director of the Region 4 Internal Security Operation Command, went to inspect the Sungai Kolok customs checkpoint in Narathiwat.

He then issued an order closing all 13 temporary checkpoints in Narathiwat, effective from 5am on Tuesday.

Those who want to enter Thailand from Malaysia during the closure period can do so only at three permanent checkpoints - Sungai Kolok, Buke Ta and Tak Bai.



