Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Narathiwat temporary border checkpoints closed
Thailand
General

Narathiwat temporary border checkpoints closed

published : 18 Mar 2020 at 11:51

writer: Waedao Harai

The Sungai Kolok customs checkpoint in Narathiwat on Wednesday. (Photo: Waedao Harai)
The Sungai Kolok customs checkpoint in Narathiwat on Wednesday. (Photo: Waedao Harai)

NARATHIWAT: Fourth Army commander Lt Gen Pornsak Poonsawat has ordered all 13 temporary border checkpoints with Malaysia closed from March 18-31.

The border closure is a response to Malaysia's lockdown of the country during the same period. During the lockdown, only Malaysian nationals are allowed to enter the country, in a bid to combat the spread of Covid-19.

After Malaysia announced the lockdown, Lt Gen Pornsak, who is also director of the Region 4 Internal Security Operation Command, went to inspect the Sungai Kolok customs checkpoint in Narathiwat. 

He then issued an order closing all 13 temporary checkpoints in Narathiwat, effective from 5am on Tuesday.

Those who want to enter Thailand from Malaysia during the closure period can do so only at three permanent checkpoints - Sungai Kolok, Buke Ta and Tak Bai.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Cambodian workers told not to leave Thailand amid Covid-19 fears

PHNOM PENH: The Cambodian embassy in Thailand has asked its migrant workers and students in the country not to leave for home during the upcoming Cambodian New Year as Covid-19 fears mount.

12:18
Thailand

Narathiwat temporary border checkpoints closed

NARATHIWAT: Fourth Army commander Lt Gen Pornsak Poonsawat has ordered all 13 temporary border checkpoints with Malaysia closed from March 18-31.

11:51
Business

Oil crash piles pressure on virus-hit Saudi economy

From empty hotels to shuttered beauty salons, oil-dependent Saudi Arabia is bracing for a coronavirus-led economic slump on top of possible austerity measures as crude prices go into free fall.

11:45