Korat buses see 15% drop in passengers, blame virus

There are fewer passengers at Nakhon Ratchasima Bus Terminal 2 since the outbreak of Covid-19. Officials said there are no confirmed coronavirus infections in this northeastern province. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Bus operators in Nakhon Ratchasima have reported a 15% drop in passengers since the Covid-19 epidemic hit the country.

Authorities confirmed no people had been infected with the coronavirus in this northeastern province, but there were people whose health was being monitored.

Passenger numbers had thinned out at Nakhon Ratchasima Bus Terminal 2 on Wednesday, compared with previous months before the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Patcharee Sonthisamphan, manager of Thai Sa-nguan bus company, said the coronavirus situation had affected all operators. Local people and tourists were wary of using public transport for fear of infection. Ticket sales had dropped significantly, by around 15% a day, she said.

Her company had reduced the frequency of bus trips by 3% compared to the same period last year.

Bus operators were cooperating fully with authorities to stem the spread of Covid-19, Ms Patcharee said.

Staff sprayed disinfectant in the buses and kept their workplace clean. All employees were asked to wear face masks at work, and bottles of alcohol gel were available at all ticket booths.

Nakhon Ratchasima governor Wichian Chantharanothai, who heads the provincial centre to stem the spread of Covid-19, on Wednesday confirmed there were no confirmed coronavirus infections in the province.

He said 195 people were monitored for their health condition, and 187 of them had tested negative for coronavirus infection. The remaining eight people were awaiting lab test results, the governor said.

Bus staff wait for passengers at Nakhon Ratchasima Bus Terminal 1 on Wednesday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)