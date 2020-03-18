Temperature checks for all begin at Suvarnabumi airport

The army will start spraying all Bangkok streets with disinfectant

Officials check the body temperatures of everyone entering the passenger terminal of Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province on Wednesday. (Photo supplied)

Suvarnabhumi airport has begun mandatory temperature checks on everyone entering its passenger terminal, while the army will start spraying all Bangkok streets with disinfectant on Thursday, in new measures designed to curb the coronavirus disease 2019.

The body temperature screening at Suvaranbhumi airport in Samut Prakan province started on Wednesday. All air passengers, visitors and airport staff must have their body temperatures checked before entering the passenger terminal, the airport management stated.

Some of the terminal's gates were closed to facilitate the screening measures.

If any outbound travellers are found with fever, airport officials will ask the relevant airlines if the passengers can board flights. Visitors and airport staff with fevers will be barred from entering the passenger terminal.

The airport management advised travellers to arrive at the airport early because the screening procedures could cause delays.

Meanwhile, army chief Gen Apirat Kongsompong will deploy army water trucks to spray disinfectant on streets and pavements in all 50 Bangkok districts from Thursday to March 31. The sanitisation will take place every morning between 1am and 5am during the period.