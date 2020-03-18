Soldier killed, 2 wounded by insurgents
published : 18 Mar 2020 at 17:35
writer: Muhamad Ayub Pathan
YALA: One soldier was killed and two others wounded in a clash between a government patrol and a group of insurgents in Muang district on Wednesday.
The clash occurred about 1.30pm near Pattani dam in tambon Tase, said Col Vacharakorn Onngern, deputy spoksman of the Region 4 Internal Security Operation Command forward headquarters.
The patrol was part of a combined government force operating in the area to force insurgents still in hiding to surrender.
Sgt Maj Seni Pongsombat was killed. Two others -- Sgt Supap Takhianthong and volunteer ranger Kittichai Intatin -- were wounded.
On Tuesday, three insurgents were killed in an exchange of fire with a government force near Pattani dam. That operation began on March 12 after one soldier was killed in a clash.
The suppression operation was continuing.
