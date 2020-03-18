Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Soldier killed, 2 wounded by insurgents
Thailand
General

Soldier killed, 2 wounded by insurgents

published : 18 Mar 2020 at 17:35

writer: Muhamad Ayub Pathan

Soldiers in an inflatable boat hunt the insurgents who killed a soldier and wounded two others, near Pattani dam in Muang district of Yala, on Wednesday. (Photo by Abdullah Benjakat)
Soldiers in an inflatable boat hunt the insurgents who killed a soldier and wounded two others, near Pattani dam in Muang district of Yala, on Wednesday. (Photo by Abdullah Benjakat)

YALA: One soldier was killed and two others wounded in a clash between a government patrol and a group of insurgents in Muang district on Wednesday.

The clash occurred about 1.30pm near Pattani dam in tambon Tase, said Col Vacharakorn Onngern, deputy spoksman of the Region 4 Internal Security Operation Command forward headquarters.

The patrol was part of a combined government force operating in the area to force insurgents still in hiding to surrender. 

Sgt Maj Seni Pongsombat was killed. Two others -- Sgt Supap Takhianthong and volunteer ranger Kittichai Intatin -- were wounded.

On Tuesday, three insurgents were killed in an exchange of fire with a government force near Pattani dam. That operation began on March 12 after one soldier was killed in a clash.

The suppression operation was continuing.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Thousands of Muslim pilgrims ignore virus risk to gather in Indonesia

JAKARTA/KUALA LUMPUR: Thousands of Muslim pilgrims from across Asia gathered in Indonesia on Wednesday, despite fears that their meeting could fuel the spread of a coronavirus, just two weeks after a similar event in Malaysia caused more than 500 infections.

19:02
Business

Call for truck limits to be eased

Retailers are calling for the government to ease the limits on trucks entering the capital to allow manufacturers to keep supermarket shelves full, as panic buying in recent days disrupted the supply chain for basic necessities.

18:37
Thailand

Army to disinfect Bangkok roads nightly

The army will on Thursday morning begin spraying roads in Bangkok with disinfectant to combat the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

18:04