Soldier killed, 2 wounded by insurgents

Soldiers in an inflatable boat hunt the insurgents who killed a soldier and wounded two others, near Pattani dam in Muang district of Yala, on Wednesday. (Photo by Abdullah Benjakat)

YALA: One soldier was killed and two others wounded in a clash between a government patrol and a group of insurgents in Muang district on Wednesday.

The clash occurred about 1.30pm near Pattani dam in tambon Tase, said Col Vacharakorn Onngern, deputy spoksman of the Region 4 Internal Security Operation Command forward headquarters.

The patrol was part of a combined government force operating in the area to force insurgents still in hiding to surrender.

Sgt Maj Seni Pongsombat was killed. Two others -- Sgt Supap Takhianthong and volunteer ranger Kittichai Intatin -- were wounded.

On Tuesday, three insurgents were killed in an exchange of fire with a government force near Pattani dam. That operation began on March 12 after one soldier was killed in a clash.

The suppression operation was continuing.