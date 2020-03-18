Section
PM: Third-stage Covid-19 would justify countrywide lockdown
Thailand
General

Thailand still at stage 2, he says

published : 18 Mar 2020 at 16:59

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

Normally crowded Siam Square shopping area of inner Bangkok was deserted on Wednesday, as people stay away, scared of catching the coronavirus disease. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
The government is making preparations to cope with a third-stage outbreak of the coronavirus, should it come to that - and it would include a countrywide lockdown, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Wednesday.

"The third stage means disease transmission to a second person, third person and so on. Thailand remains at a controllable stage," he said.

However, the prime minister said, he had already ordered preparations be made to cope with a third stage  should it eventuate.

"It concerns the preparation of facilities. It includes beds at existing facilities and additional facilities. That can be military hospitals, some private hospitals and even some hotels. They would be used as additional places for quarantine," Gen Prayut said.

"Information must be collected and preparations must be made beforehand, starting today. If the outbreak reaches its third stage, it will be hectic and the country will be locked down," he said.

Present disease control measures did not mean a national lockdown, rather the serious examination of people entering and leaving the country, Gen Prayut said.

He said no one wants a national lockdown, but if the situation requires it, it will be done.

