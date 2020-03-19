Army disinfects Bangkok roads nightly

Soldiers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant in Bangkok on Thursday morning. (Royal Thai Army photo)

The army Thursday morning began spraying roads in Bangkok with disinfectant to combat the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Army units have been deployed to carry out the daily cleaning from 1am to 5am until the end of the month. The cleaning operation uses water mixed with disinfectant.

The army began spraying roads near Sanam Luang in #Bangkok with disinfectant to combat the spread of the #COVID19 #coronavirus. #BangkokPost pic.twitter.com/tlzql4rpGv — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) March 19, 2020

The spraying, approved at a high-level meeting of army units chaired by army chief Apirat Kongsompong, is carried out the Army Air Defence Artillery Unit and the Army Chemical Department, said deputy army spokeswoman Col Sirichan Ngathong.

Trucks sprayed the disinfectant-water solution on roads which pass through crowded areas of the capital, operating in the early hours to avoid causing traffic congestion.

The cleaning focuses on roads around trading zones, transport stations, ports, education facilities, outdoor activity areas and public gathering points.

The army is assisted by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Col Sirichan said.

The government has also imposed a two-week shutdown of entertainment nightspots and other venues to combat the outbreak.

Col Sirichan said it was an opportune time to clean the streets and roads.



