Army to disinfect Bangkok roads nightly

Workers and volunteers clean Wat Traimitr Withayaram, near Yaowarat, to help keep the coronavirus at bay. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The army will on Thursday morning begin spraying roads in Bangkok with disinfectant to combat the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Army units have been deployed to carry out the daily cleaning from 1am to 5am until the end of the month. The cleaning operation uses water mixed with disinfectant.

The spraying, approved at a high-level meeting of army units chaired by army chief Apirat Kongsompong, will be carried out the Army Air Defence Artillery Unit and the Army Chemical Department, said deputy army spokeswoman Col Sirichan Ngathong.

Trucks will spray the disinfectant-water solution on roads which pass through crowded areas of the capital, operating in the early hours to avoid causing traffic congestion.

The cleaning will focus on roads around trading zones, transport stations, ports, education facilities, outdoor activity areas and public gathering points.

The army will be assisted by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Col Sirichan said.

The government has also imposed a two-week shutdown of entertainment nightspots and other venues to combat the outbreak.

Col Sirichan said it was an opportune time to clean the streets and roads.



