Southern trainer infected at Ratchadamnoen boxing stadium

Phatthalung governor Kukiart Wongkraphan, left, and Phatthalung Hospital director Jarung Boonkarn on Thursday report the first Covid-19 case in the southern province. (Photo by Assawin Pakkawan)

PHATTHALUNG: A boxing trainer in Phatthalung province has contracted the coronavirus from Ratchadamnoen Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Phatthalung governor Kukiart Wongkraphan and Phatthalung Hospital director Dr Jarung Boonkarn on Thursday reported the first confirmed Covid-10 case in this southern province.

Health officials traced his movements and believed the 56-year-old trainer at a well-known boxing camp contracted the novel coronavirus at Ratchamnoen Boxing Statidum on March 12.

He sought treatment for the flu at Rajavithi Hospital in Bangkok. He then returned to Phatthalung on March 15 and went to Phatthalung Hospital on March 16.

During initial treatment, the public hospital did not detect any serious symptoms. He was later transferred to a community hospital for monitoring, pending lab test results from the Regional Medical Sciences Centre in Trang.

The lab tests later confirmed he had Covid-19, the governor said.

The trainer was among 11 people monitored by health officials. Eight earlier tested negative for Covid-19. Results for the other two should be known in 2-3 days.

The governor also said a provincial panel on disease control had decided to cancel two popular events, a bird singing contest and cock fighting, to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The panel also ordered the cancellation of prayers at all mosques in the province.