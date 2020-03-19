Court throws out cop transfer complaint

National police chief Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda

The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases has dismissed a case in which a police colonel filed a legal complaint against national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda accusing him of transferring him unfairly.

Pol Gen Chakthip signed an order shifting Pol Col Pairat Paipannarat, chief of Phetchaburi police, to serve as a deputy commander attached to Provincial Police Region 9 last year.

Pol Col Pairat said in his complaint that the transfer was unfair because Pol Gen Chakthip was driven by an ulterior motive to hinder his studies for the national territorial defence programme and punish him for organising a concert in Phuket.

The court said that after hearing the witnesses and examining the evidence, there were no grounds to the allegations.

The court said the transfer decision was justified as it was meant to put Pol Col Pairat in a suitable position as deputy commander in charge of training police personnel in the police region 9 office.