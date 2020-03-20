Ma to help govt secure supplies

Ma: Called Anutin to assist

Chinese billionaire and Alibaba co-founder, Jack Ma, has pledged full support for the government's bid to acquire more medical supplies to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, the public health minister said on Thursday.

Mr Ma was responding to a call from authorities for his help in lobbying Chinese producers of medical equipment to supply Thailand with as many surgical masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) for infection control as possible, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said.

The minister said Mr Ma called him while he was having a meeting with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, so he passed the phone to Gen Prayut to speak to him.

Mr Ma also thanked Thailand for taking good care of Chinese nationals infected with Covid-19 while they were in Thailand, Mr Anutin said.

The Chinese embassy, meanwhile, posted on its Facebook page a message saying the Chinese government would assist Thailand in its attempt to get hold of more supplies to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The supplies China promised to help find would include surgical masks, N95 masks and PPE, the embassy said quoting its charge d'affaires, Yang Xin, who a few days ago spoke to Gen Prayut on the phone and met Mr Anutin in person to discuss the matter.

The Chinese government would coordinate the export of this these products and equipment to Thailand by suppliers in China, the embassy said.

Together, China and Thailand will surely win this fight against the pandemic and move on to work side by side to salvage the economy and society in its aftermath, the embassy's message said.

A Chinese team of medical experts specialising in respiratory disease has already begun working closely with Thai counterparts to transfer information and knowledge about dealing with the Covid-19 virus.