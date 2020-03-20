Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Uttama tests negative after virus scare
Thailand
General

Uttama tests negative after virus scare

published : 20 Mar 2020 at 04:55

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana
Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana

Finance Minister Uttama Savanayanan said he has tested negative for Covid-19 after a member of his security detail was earlier confirmed to be infected with the virus.

Mr Uttama announced via Facebook that though test results had shown he is free of the virus, he will maintain a 14-day self-quarantine and work from home as required as part of disease control measures.

Mr Uttama began his 14 days of self-isolation on Wednesday after a police officer providing security for him tested positive for Covid-19, according to Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, the minister's secretary.

The police officer sat in the front vehicle of the minister's motorcade, said finance permanent secretary Prasong Poontaneat.

Mr Thanakorn said the policeman reported to work on March 11, before feeling ill and going for a check-up which confirmed the infection. Mr Uttama said he was not in the same vehicle as the officer.

Meanwhile, a deputy superintendent at Tao Poon station has become the latest police officer to be diagnosed with Covid-19, Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner Pol Lt Gen Pakkapong Pongpetra said on Thursday.

This brings the total number of virus-infected police in Bangkok to nine, Pol Lt Gen Pakkapong said.

Meanwhile, Sukhothai governor Maitree Traitilanant said a provincial disease control committee has ordered a 14-day closure of three villages in Kong Krailat district, starting on Thursday, after a couple were confirmed to have been infected with Covid-19.

The villages are Moo 2 Ban Nong Bua, Moo 9 Ban Khlong Yang, and Moo 11 Ban Lai Por Daeng, all in tambon Tachanuam.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Right on the money

Cash payment growth in Thailand is expected to shrink in the coming years as digital payment transactions expand exponentially, says the Bank of Thailand governor.

07:11
Thailand

Calls for lockdown

Six former House and Senate speakers have called on the government to put the country under lockdown and ban entry to foreign travellers.

06:00
Thailand

Check-in rule protested

Thais abroad who have booked flights back home risk being turned away at check-in if they cannot show a health certificate, which is difficult to get in many countries.

05:00