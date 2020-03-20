Governor shuts down Phitsanulok

Officials in Phitsanulok province visit a local pub to advise management and patrons of the governor's closure order, on Thursday night. (Photo: Chinawat Singha)

PHITSANULOK: The governor of this central plains province signed an order on Thursday night closing schools, fitness clubs, sports arenas and entertainment places including pubs and movie theatres to slow the spread of coronavirus disease.

Governor Pipat Ekpapan issued the order at 10pm, citing the return to the province of people from Covid-19 hit countries and others who had been in at-risk venues in Bangkok.

The closure order also referred to Phitsanulok's position as a centre of transport.

Boxing stadiums, sports fields and cockfighting rings have been closed until the virus situation improves.

Schools, colleges, universities, tuition schools, cinemas, theatres, pubs, entertainment places, massage parlours, spas, fitness clubs, game parlours, internet shops and karaoke shops have been ordered to close for 14 days, from Friday to April 2.

The governor also put a stop to crowded activities such as concerts, trade fairs and religious, sports and cultural gatherings. The inter-provincial transport of people such as military personnel, students, prisoners and migrant workers is also prohibited.

The managements of local shopping centres, government organisations and state enterprises must measure the body temperatures of visitors, and keep their places clean.

Violators are liable to a jail term of up to one year and/or fine of up to 100,000 baht.