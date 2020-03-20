Two Korat hotels offered for use in treating coronavirus patients

The operator of the Sripattana Hotel in downtown Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima has also offers his hotel as a temporary treatment facility for Covid-19 patients, following the example of the operator of the Punjadara Hotel on Thursday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Two hotel operators in downtown Korat have now offered their premises for use in treating Covid-19 patients, to ease the strain on the hospital system.

On Thursday, Somchai Chatpattanasiri, owner of the Panjadara Hotel and former MP for Nakhon Ratchasima, offered his property in Muang district as a temporary treatment facility.

On Friday Ratpratheep Keeratiurai, of Sripattana Hotel on Suranaree Road in Muang district, said he was also willing to let the government use his hotel for the treatment of infected people, or as a field hospital.

“We are willing to help and cooperate. However, we don’t know any details," said Mr Patpratheep said.

"We have told the Nakhon Ratchasima provincial chamber of commerce that we will cooperate with state authorities. Our Sripattana Hotel and its 183 rooms are available for use as a treatment facility for patients.’’ (continues below)

Sripattana Hotel with 183 rooms is ready to be a treatment facility for patients infected with the coronavirus. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)

Mr Somchai offered the use the Panjadara Hotel through his Facebook page on Thursday, saying the hotel could accommodate up to 500 patients. His offer won immediate praise from netizens.

Mr Ratpratheep followed up with his offer on Friday.

The offers followed an earlier comment by Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha that the shortage of hospital beds could be dealt with if state-run hospitals and private medical facilities collaborate closely in assessing the number of beds needed, based on the number of confirmed cases.

Mr Sathit also said back-up plans, such as establishing field hospitals and converting hotels into treatment centres for less-severe cases, were also needed.